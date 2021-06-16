Wednesday briefing: East Moline no longer option for 10,000-job project, Bally's buys Jumer's Casino, and new development coming near TBK sports complex

Another day with highs in the mid-80s is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Then come the rains. We're looking at 1-2 inches of precipitation Thursday night. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.