 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: East Moline no longer option for 10,000-job project, Bally's buys Jumer's Casino, and new development coming near TBK sports complex
0 Comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: East Moline no longer option for 10,000-job project, Bally's buys Jumer's Casino, and new development coming near TBK sports complex

  • 0
NWS: Forecast

Another day with highs in the mid-80s is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Then come the rains. We're looking at 1-2 inches of precipitation Thursday night. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

NWS: Storms

Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

East Moline man accused of sexually assaulting a child out on bond, pleads not guilty
East Moline man accused of sexually assaulting a child out on bond, pleads not guilty
Muscatine man pleads not guilty to shooting death of Moline teen
Muscatine man pleads not guilty to shooting death of Moline teen
Chicago police sergeant alleges commander sent officers to the block his home sits on during last year’s unrest
Chicago police sergeant alleges commander sent officers to the block his home sits on during last year’s unrest
+2
New abuse charges added for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex
New abuse charges added for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex
+3
No one injured in Monday shooting on Main and Pleasant streets in Davenport
No one injured in Monday shooting on Main and Pleasant streets in Davenport

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament at a glance

IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament at a glance

Where and when: The Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Both semifinal games are this afternoon at 12:30, with the third-place game scheduled for 4 p.m. and the championship game at 5. Today's semifinal schedule: Rockridge (27-0) vs. Metropolis Massac County (24-2); Joliet Catholic (22-8) vs. Tolono Unity (25-2).

Today's videos

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon says an energy deal is close as environmental groups and organized labor continue work to hash out their differences.

A northern Illinois chemical plant that was rocked by an explosion and massive fires that prompted evacuations was inspected by a federal agency less than a month before the blast sent debris raining down onto nearby areas.

Today's photo galleries 

Watch Tower Plaza

+17 
+17 
Undated
+17 
+17 
Walmart site
+17 
+17 
Future Walmart site
+17 
+17 
031015-watchtower
+17 
+17 
watch tower

Beit Shalom Jewish Center,

+10 
+10 
061121-qc-nws-synagogue-043
+10 
+10 
061121-qc-nws-synagogue-033
+10 
+10 
061121-qc-nws-synagogue-046
+10 
+10 
061121-qc-nws-synagogue-059
+10 
+10 
061121-qc-nws-synagogue-027
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News