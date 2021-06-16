Wednesday briefing: East Moline no longer option for 10,000-job project, Bally's buys Jumer's Casino, and new development coming near TBK sports complex

Another day with highs in the mid-80s is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Then come the rains. We're looking at 1-2 inches of precipitation Thursday night. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Trending stories
Updated: AMBER alert canceled for Baldwin, Iowa for 5-year-old
East Moline man accused of sexually assaulting a child out on bond, pleads not guilty
Rock Island board votes against athletic director candidate
More restaurants, retail likely coming to TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf
Bettendorf approves 32-home development
Today's top news headlines
The unnamed company is looking away from the Midwest to other regions of the U.S.
Jumer's Casino and Hotel in Rock Island has been sold to Bally's Corporation for $120 million.
The TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf is likely to get a few more restaurants or retail shops after the city council passed an initial rezoning request to allow more to come in.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A Muscatine man charged with shooting a Moline teenager to death entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday. He also waived his preliminary hearing and requested a jury trial.
James Robert Comins, 32, of East Moline has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. He's out of jail on a $10,000 bond and pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
The congregations of Temple Emanuel and the Tri-City Jewish Center are leaving their respective buildings and moving to a new, single location on Davenport’s East Kimberly Road.
River Action's Channel Cat Talks present topics covering the local environment and wildlife around the Mississippi River.
Alternating Currents announced its featured live music acts, set to perform Aug. 19-22 in downtown Davenport.
Today's top sports headlines
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
Where and when: The Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Both semifinal games are this afternoon at 12:30, with the third-place game scheduled for 4 p.m. and the championship game at 5. Today's semifinal schedule: Rockridge (27-0) vs. Metropolis Massac County (24-2); Joliet Catholic (22-8) vs. Tolono Unity (25-2).
Board members deliberated in closed session for nearly two hours Tuesday before returning to vote 6-1 against hiring C.J. (Donald) Smith to serve as Rock Island-Milan’s next athletic director.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries