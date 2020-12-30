 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Drizzle early today, not guilty plea in Baby April case, and lots of storm photos
View Comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Drizzle early today, not guilty plea in Baby April case, and lots of storm photos

{{featured_button_text}}
122920-qc-nws-snow-04.JPG

A child is silhouetted by a vehicle removing snow from the side walks in downtown Rock Island on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Quad City area Tuesday.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Quad-City region until 9 a.m.

Here's what it says:

"Though the snow has ended, the combination of freezing drizzle and snow covered roads early this morning will continue to bring the threat for hazardous travel which may linger into the morning commute, especially across Illinois. If conditions improve sooner than 9 a.m., the warning and advisory may be canceled early."

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

There's a slight chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 27 degrees by 4 p.m. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 11 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 16 degrees. 

NWS: NYD

For New Year's Day snow and sleet is possible before 2 p.m., rain between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 4 p.m. The high temperature will be near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday night brings rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Siebke enters not-guilty plea in Baby April murder case
Siebke enters not-guilty plea in Baby April murder case
+6
Two arrested and gun recovered after vehicle flees Moline traffic stop
Two arrested and gun recovered after vehicle flees Moline traffic stop
Victim of fatal Geneseo fire identified
Victim of fatal Geneseo fire identified
+2
Names released in Interstate 80 fatal crash near Walcott
Names released in Interstate 80 fatal crash near Walcott
Two dead, one injured in I-80 head-on crash

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

 

• COVID-19 tied to 5 deaths in Rock Island County, total new infections below 100 in Q-C

• Illinois reports 106 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; Marks 3 days straight of IDPH reporting 100+ daily deaths amid 4,313 hospitalizations

• Just more than half of Iowa say stimulus check would make big impact

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's top video

Top photo gallery: Winter storm moves through the Q-C

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News