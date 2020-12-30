Wednesday briefing: Drizzle early today, not guilty plea in Baby April case, and lots of storm photos

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Quad-City region until 9 a.m.
Here's what it says:
"Though the snow has ended, the combination of freezing drizzle and snow covered roads early this morning will continue to bring the threat for hazardous travel which may linger into the morning commute, especially across Illinois. If conditions improve sooner than 9 a.m., the warning and advisory may be canceled early."
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 27 degrees by 4 p.m. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 11 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.
For New Year's Day snow and sleet is possible before 2 p.m., rain between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 4 p.m. The high temperature will be near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday night brings rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
