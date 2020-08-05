Wednesday briefing: District aware of teacher's profane social media post, group seeks courthouse settlement, and Five Guys really coming to Q-C

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another day on the fall-side of the weather spectrum. But what do you expect on this most unusual of times?

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees. Winds will be calm becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight there will be a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.

Thursday will see a 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.