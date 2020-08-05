You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: District aware of teacher's profane social media post, group seeks courthouse settlement, and Five Guys really coming to Q-C
alert featured

080420-qct-featurehunt-003

Aliyah, 10, Sofia, 5, and Mia Armstrong, 8, of Silvis, swing at Empire Park Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Hamption.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Another day on the fall-side of the weather spectrum. But what do you expect on this most unusual of times?

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees. Winds will be calm becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight there will be a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.

Thursday will see a 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• MARX: It seems like our leaders are making serious decisions using a Magic 8-ball

• Column: We are adrift and unmasked

• Arconic lays out financial impact of coronavirus, looks at future growth of aluminum

• Pleasant Valley Schools address issue of teacher's profane social media post

• Quad-Cities health officials: Talk to contact tracers to help mitigate COVID-19 spread

• Family Museum, community center could be used for instruction, day care

• Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Big 12 to allow teams one non-conference game

Big 12 to allow teams one non-conference game

Two people involved with the decision say the Big 12 will permit its teams to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Family Museum in Bettendorf

080420-qct-FamilyMuseum-001
080420-qct-FamilyMuseum-008
080420-qct-FamilyMuseum-049
080420-qct-FamilyMuseum-052
080420-qct-FamilyMuseum-074

Photos: Tuesday brings comfortable park weather

080420-qct-featurehunt-009
080420-qct-featurehunt-001
080420-qct-featurehunt-002
080420-qct-featurehunt-003
080420-qct-featurehunt-004
Concerned about COVID-19?

