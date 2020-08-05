Wednesday briefing: District aware of teacher's profane social media post, group seeks courthouse settlement, and Five Guys really coming to Q-C

-
Another day on the fall-side of the weather spectrum. But what do you expect on this most unusual of times?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees. Winds will be calm becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight there will be a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.
Thursday will see a 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Landmarks Illinois is asking Rock Island County board members to settle the lawsuit brought by the preservation group and six additional plaintiffs against the county last year in an effort to save the 125-year-old historic courthouse, 210 15th St., Rock Island.
Rock Island County board member Rodney Simmer has dropped his workers' compensation claim against the county and Hope Creek Care Center.
The Pleasant Valley Community School District is addressing an issue with a teacher who posted an expletive-laced post on social media railing against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her back-to-school measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Silvis woman faces multiple charges in robberies to three Davenport stores after the car she was a passenger in led police on a pursuit that injured a motorcyclist Monday night.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton says the investigation into the shooting death of Marquis M. Tousant is ongoing.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries is coming to the Quad-Cities. No, seriously this time.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brand new life is ahead for the vintage sitcom "Who's the Boss?” and its devoted fans.
IOWA CITY — Whenever University of Iowa football coaches find themselves back out on the recruiting trail, Kirk Ferentz expects questions.
Two people involved with the decision say the Big 12 will permit its teams to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place.
