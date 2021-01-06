 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Dense fog, former Silvis mayor remembered, and more Q-C health care workers vaccinated
NWS: Summary

 The Quad-City region is under another National Weather Service dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.

According to the advisory, we are looking at visibility of one quarter mile or less with freezing fog making untreated roads and sidewalks icy and treacherous.  

Today's forecast will bring widespread dense fog before 10 a.m. then cloudy skies with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. There also will be areas of fog tonight.

Thursday will be cloud with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• More Quad-Cities health care workers are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 this week

• Administration still ‘in a pause’ when considering mitigation rollbacks

• Chicago push to reopen city schools becomes more contentious

• Iowa coronavirus deaths push state to new monthly high

