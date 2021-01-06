Wednesday briefing: Dense fog, former Silvis mayor remembered, and more Q-C health care workers vaccinated

The Quad-City region is under another National Weather Service dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.
According to the advisory, we are looking at visibility of one quarter mile or less with freezing fog making untreated roads and sidewalks icy and treacherous.
Today's forecast will bring widespread dense fog before 10 a.m. then cloudy skies with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. There also will be areas of fog tonight.
Thursday will be cloud with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
Joe Terronez, 91, was a man who not only knew history when he saw it, but a man who made some himself.
Terronez, the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois, died Jan. 2 in the home he and his father built in Silvis in 1949.
The city of Moline will be reimbursed nearly $1.8 million in CURES (Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support) Act funding from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
A pair of Davenport aldermen want to push pause on the opening of new neighborhood bars and vehicle repair services in certain parts of the downtown, West End and other areas of the city.
NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young has become the latest musician to strike gold with his song catalogue, selling a 50 percent stake in his music to a British investment company in a deal announced on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The game was physical, chippy and lacked much flow.
IOWA CITY — Tom Brands has his eyes on the finish line.
Junior Connor McCaffery has not practiced since injuring his ankle Saturday at Rutgers, but Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery remained hopeful Tuesday that his son would be available to play Thursday at Maryland.
