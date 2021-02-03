Wednesday briefing: Dense fog, blizzard conditions, and vaccination clinic updates

We start off with a National Weather Service Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m., today. Visibility will be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

According to the Watch, "a fast moving Arctic cold front will bring potentially dangerous conditions to the area Thursday and Thursday night. Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into Iowa early Thursday morning, then as the cold front moves in during the mid morning, rain will switch to snow, winds will increase to 30 mph, and any wet roads will flash freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River in the early afternoon, and central Illinois by late afternoon. Snow is expected to fall for several hours behind the cold front, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White out conditions are possible, and some areas in Iowa may experience several hours of blizzard conditions."