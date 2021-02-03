 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Dense fog, blizzard conditions, and vaccination clinic updates
Wednesday briefing: Dense fog, blizzard conditions, and vaccination clinic updates

Edna Sowards, RN, gives Arno Paniucci, of Moline, a Moderna vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Milan.

Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted yesterday that we will have six more weeks of winter. Mother Nature apparently stands ready to give us our money's worth.

Here's what on tap for the Quad-City region in upcoming days.

We start off with a National Weather Service Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m., today. Visibility will be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Thursday

Then there is a Winter Storm Watch which goes into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday and continues until 6 a.m., Friday. It warns of possible blizzard conditions Thursday.

According to the Watch, "a fast moving Arctic cold front will bring potentially dangerous conditions to the area Thursday and Thursday night. Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into Iowa early Thursday morning, then as the cold front moves in during the mid morning, rain will switch to snow, winds will increase to 30 mph, and any wet roads will flash freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River in the early afternoon, and central Illinois by late afternoon. Snow is expected to fall for several hours behind the cold front, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White out conditions are possible, and some areas in Iowa may experience several hours of blizzard conditions."

Snowfall

WINTER STORM WATCH SUMMARY

WHAT: Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The dangerous conditions will move east from near Vinton Iowa by late morning to Cedar Rapids around noon and then reaching the Quad Cities through Dubuque by 3 p.m.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions.  

Summary

Look  for areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a chance of sleet after 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature rising to around 33 degrees by 1 a.m. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday, rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain is possible before noon with rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., then snow after 2 p.m. Watch out for patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 35 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind between 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Thursday night brings a 30% chance of snow before 9 p.m. It will be blustery with areas of patchy blowing snow. The overnight low will be around 10 degrees.

Cold






More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Iowa Iawmaker calls bill to limit off-campus mask-wearing ‘just crazy’

• Only three regions in Illinois remain under stricter mitigations

• Scott County supervisors to request FEMA mass vaccination site

• Tyson seeks dismissal of COVID-related lawsuit

• Illinois COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend

• Fifth positive coronavirus case identified at Iowa Capitol

