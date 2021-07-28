Wednesday briefing: Dangerous heat, man dies in motorcycle crash, and new courthouse in downtown Rock Island

The Quad-City region will be under a heat advisory later today through Thursday night so be careful if you must go outdoors.
Here's what the heat advisory says:
The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday.
Heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon and evening, and again Thursday afternoon and evening south of the U.S. 30 corridor.
These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
You are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 106 degrees.
Tonight there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 75 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 101 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will become north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 66 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight showers.
