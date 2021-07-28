Wednesday briefing: Dangerous heat, man dies in motorcycle crash, and new courthouse in downtown Rock Island

The Quad-City region will be under a heat advisory later today through Thursday night so be careful if you must go outdoors.

Here's what the heat advisory says:

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday.

Heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon and evening, and again Thursday afternoon and evening south of the U.S. 30 corridor.

These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

You are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.