Wednesday briefing: Dangerous heat, man dies in motorcycle crash, and new courthouse in downtown Rock Island
Wednesday briefing: Dangerous heat, man dies in motorcycle crash, and new courthouse in downtown Rock Island

Heat

The Quad-City region will be under a heat advisory later today through Thursday night so be careful if you must go outdoors.

Here's what the heat advisory says:

values

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday.

Heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon and evening, and again Thursday afternoon and evening south of the U.S. 30 corridor.

These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

You are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

heat stroke

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 106 degrees.

Tonight there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 75 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 101 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will become north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 66 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight showers.

• Here's a video that provides an aerial view of work progressing on the new Interstate 74 bridge across the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline.

Rock Island-Milan students head back to school Monday

Rock Island-Milan students head back to school Monday

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he is feeling calm and collected as the Rock Island-Milan School District prepares to be among the first in the area to welcome students back to classrooms for yet another school year impacted by COVID-19.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Tuesday that repeals criminal penalties for people who transmit HIV to others, as well as three other measures supported by advocates for LGBTQ rights.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reversing course on some masking guidelines.

Photos: Davenport Fire Department conducts fire training evolutions

PHOTOS: Camanche beats Denver at state baseball tournament

Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around

