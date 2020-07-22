You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: County encouraging vote by mail, Deere cancels layoff, and Dr. Katz 'pessimistic' about August return to school
Wednesday briefing: County encouraging vote by mail, Deere cancels layoff, and Dr. Katz 'pessimistic' about August return to school

Ariah Randolph, 1, of Davenport plays in the Spray Park at Centennial Park in DavenportTuesday.

We're starting off with a little patchy fog then mostly sunny skies with temps in the lower 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

NWS: Heat

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Davenport woman faces second-degree arson charge for truck fire
Illinois Supreme Court changes eviction rule, rules on bar exams
Davenport police chief: Search for missing girl 'aggressively being conducted'
Muscatine man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar County stabbing death
Muscatine man charged in death of Wilton man
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Illinois unveils 6-year road, bridge improvement plan without COVID-19 adjustments

• 'Resilient' Downtown Davenport adapts to virtual Bix

• Ernst’s legislation would offer tax breaks to essential workers

• Katz 'pessimistic' about August return of face-to-face learning

Entertainment and lifestyle news

What's for dinner? Open-faced pizza burgers and more nostalgic comfort food

Open-faced pizza burgers are the nostalgic comfort we need
EatingWell: Chicken dinner, big winner
Basil mashed potatoes: The side dish you didn’t know you needed on your table
9 no-cook summer recipes for when it’s just too way hot out
How to make an icebox cake, the ultimate summer dessert
Today's sports headlines

IHSA delays meeting, fall sports decisions

IHSA delays meeting, fall sports decisions

With hopes of being better positioned to take action regarding fall sports in Illinois high schools, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors has pushed back a scheduled meeting one week.

Photos: Around the Quad Cities

Photos: North Scott softball beats Western Dubuque 10-0

Photos: Pleasant Valley softball beats Davenport West 11-1

