Wednesday briefing: County encouraging vote by mail, Deere cancels layoff, and Dr. Katz 'pessimistic' about August return to school

We're starting off with a little patchy fog then mostly sunny skies with temps in the lower 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign says President Donald Trump’s economic policies hurt families in Iowa, and it is using Deere & Co.'s recent layoffs as an example.
Rock Island County voters are being encouraged to vote by mail for the Nov. 3 general election.
For the third consecutive month, the amount of passengers traveling through the Quad-City International Airport doubled.
Davenport woman faces second-degree arson charge for trying to burn vehicle
TIPTON — Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine, remains in the Cedar County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond for charges connected to the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton.
One of the things that COVID-19 has taught me is to celebrate the little things. Enjoying a brief escape by making a special dinner, opening that special bottle of wine, and maybe even popping some bubbly and experiencing sparkling wines from the mountains.
Scotty McCreery will perform at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center at 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.
With hopes of being better positioned to take action regarding fall sports in Illinois high schools, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors has pushed back a scheduled meeting one week.
ELDRIDGE — Around two months ago, nobody knew if there would be a high school softball season in Iowa because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball hasn't always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years, with leagues like the NBA and NFL usually taking center stage.
