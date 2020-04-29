Wednesday briefing: Cooler, officers named in Rock Island shooting, and East Moline couple on the mend after bouts with coronavirus

We're looking at cooler temps today along with rain and wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely this morning after 8 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 52 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 44 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind at 15 to 20 mph producing gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
The Rock Island Police Department has identified the two officers involved in a fatal shooting Saturday night.
WHAT WE KNOW: In February, aldermen moved forward with approval of the closure of Spring Street at the railroad tracks to allow for constructi…
Bars throughout the Quad-Cities had their doors shut more than a month ago as a mitigation effort to combat COVID-19. Some continue to operate with carryout and delivery food orders, but others are closed until public health officials allow bars to begin operating again in some fashion.
Wherever Dave Heller goes, he continues to field the question.
Iowa’s latest football recruiting catch is an award-winning high school quarterback who likely will follow in his father's footsteps by shifting to wide receiver in college.
Name suggestions have begun to roll in for the two eaglets in the Arconic eagle nest.
Few things celebrate the arrival of fair weather more than the whirring of a sprinkler and the smoky pyre of the grill. It’s grilling season, and that represents a reprieve from the endless groundhog’s day of routine dishes in the sink and pots on the stove, a performative art of cooking that tugs at our ancestral roots and brings the kitchen outdoors in a way that almost becomes ritualistic. While grilling can often lead to challenges when it comes to food and wine pairing, I often gravitate toward Zinfandel as my wine of choice whenever I flare up the grill.
Need more stay-at-home reading? Here are six new paperbacks, just like that. (And, should you need an excuse: Buy one of these, or any book, from a shuttered local bookstore - many of them are still operating remotely - and help a local business stay afloat.) "American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race" by Douglas Brinkley (HarperCollins, $19.99). Published in conjunction with ...
Today's photo gallery: Moline seniors drive thru for caps and gowns
