Wednesday briefing: Cooler, officers named in Rock Island shooting, and East Moline couple on the mend after bouts with coronavirus
Darrick Reaves laughs with Moline senior Cierra McNamee after giving her a cap and gown Tuesday, March 28, 2020, at Moline High School.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

We're looking at cooler temps today along with rain and wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Showers are likely this morning after 8 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 52 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 44 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind at 15 to 20 mph producing gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

• Marx: Martha and Jerry Taylor on the mend after bouts with coronavirus

• Disaster Recovery Fund tops $1 million in contributions

• COVID-19 has brought some benefits to Scott County Jail

• Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open

• UI experts urged state to keep safeguards to prevent 'second wave'

• Bishops: Suspension of Mass continues in Iowa

• Quad-City State Farm agents pay it forward with concert for River Bend Foodbank

• Gloomy summer looms as pandemic cancels US festivals, trips

• Researchers warned Iowa governor not to relax virus limits

• Iowa reports 7 new outbreaks at long-term care facilities

• Davenport OKs $1 million in aid to renters

Bottled up: Zinfandel is an ideal match for grilling

Few things celebrate the arrival of fair weather more than the whirring of a sprinkler and the smoky pyre of the grill. It’s grilling season, and that represents a reprieve from the endless groundhog’s day of routine dishes in the sink and pots on the stove, a performative art of cooking that tugs at our ancestral roots and brings the kitchen outdoors in a way that almost becomes ritualistic. While grilling can often lead to challenges when it comes to food and wine pairing, I often gravitate toward Zinfandel as my wine of choice whenever I flare up the grill.  

Refresh your stay-at-home reading list with these 6 new paperbacks

Need more stay-at-home reading? Here are six new paperbacks, just like that. (And, should you need an excuse: Buy one of these, or any book, from a shuttered local bookstore - many of them are still operating remotely - and help a local business stay afloat.) "American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race" by Douglas Brinkley (HarperCollins, $19.99). Published in conjunction with ...

Today's photo gallery: Moline seniors drive thru for caps and gowns

Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10
  • Updated

The Quad-Cities reached 10 deaths from COVID-19 Friday with the fourth death in Scott County, a person between the ages of 61-80. Rock Island County has six.

“I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this resident,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department said. “While we recognize the severity of COVID-19 in our community, it still stops us all when we lose a member of our community.”

