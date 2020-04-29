Wednesday briefing: Cooler, officers named in Rock Island shooting, and East Moline couple on the mend after bouts with coronavirus

Few things celebrate the arrival of fair weather more than the whirring of a sprinkler and the smoky pyre of the grill. It’s grilling season, and that represents a reprieve from the endless groundhog’s day of routine dishes in the sink and pots on the stove, a performative art of cooking that tugs at our ancestral roots and brings the kitchen outdoors in a way that almost becomes ritualistic. While grilling can often lead to challenges when it comes to food and wine pairing, I often gravitate toward Zinfandel as my wine of choice whenever I flare up the grill.