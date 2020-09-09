 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Cloudy and cool, attendance down at RI schools, and warrants issued in Silvis slaying
NWS: Summary

More rain is on tap for the Quad-Cities along with fall-like weather. Here's the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Today there's a chance of showers before 7 a.m., showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a chance of showers before 10 p.m. then a chance of showers after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday there's a 30% chance of showers after 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Attendance down at Rock Island-Milan schools

After 4 1/2 weeks of remote learning, Rock Island-Milan officials reported on attendance and student failure rates Tuesday. District-wide attendance is down about 5.7 percentage points compared with last year — but officials said that is not all chalked up to lack of student participation.

• COVID-19 claims three more in Rock Island County, River Bend Foodbank setting distribution records

• Pritzkers highlight impact of pandemic relief fund

• 1,382 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, 7 confirmed deaths

• Bradley quarantines student body after COVID-19 outbreak

Savanna man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday

A 40-year-old Savanna, Illinois, man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred 3 miles north of Thomson, Illinois, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category

In an historic move, the Oscars are raising the inclusion bar for best picture nominees starting with the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday laid out sweeping eligibility reforms to the best picture category intended to encourage diversity and equitable representation on screen and off, addressing gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and disability.

Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'
Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'

DELRAY BEACH, FLa. (AP) — A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as “losers” and “suckers.”

