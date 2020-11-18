 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Breezy, arrest made in death of Davenport woman, and new COVID-19 restrictions
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Breezy, arrest made in death of Davenport woman, and new COVID-19 restrictions

NWS: Summary

We're looking at a very breezy day today.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook south winds will gust to around 40 mph at times today. These brisk winds along with dry conditions and mild temperatures will result in enhanced fire danger, the weather outlook states. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Here is today's full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 66 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph

Davenport man charged with murder of Lavonta Baker
Davenport man charged with murder of Lavonta Baker
Davenport teen on probation charged with Oct. 25 murder of Lavonta Baker
Davenport teen on probation charged with Oct. 25 murder of Lavonta Baker
Chicago man jailed for kicking in door, threatening to shoot resident and then led police on chase
Chicago man jailed for kicking in door, threatening to shoot resident and then led police on chase
Man on federal release, women on Iowa parole, arrested on drugs, firearms charges
Man on federal release, women on Iowa parole, arrested on drugs, firearms charges
Davenport police investigating a stabbing
Davenport police investigating a stabbing

• COVID-19 linked to four deaths in Scott County, Quad-Cities sees 339 new cases

• Davenport schools' interim superintendent being treated for COVID-19

• Pritzker implements tight COVID-19 restrictions statewide

• Feds hold woman for allegedly obtaining COVID-19 relief loan

• Iowa hides info on individual hospitals during outbreak

• Chicago schools to resume to in-person classes in January

• Grassley exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine; He’ll miss Senate votes for the first time in 27 years

• Reynolds continues calls for Iowans to fight COVID; White House report says Iowa spread ‘exponential and unyielding’

• COVID-19 concerns force IHSA to shut down winter activities

• ICKES: Bar, restaurant owners' letters to Moline send message of struggle

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Bettendorf Schools asking to go virtual, Pleasant Valley and North Scott waiting

• State issues stricter mitigations amid hospitalization surge

• Four Sangamon Co. restaurants ordered closed temporarily for violating COVID-19 mitigations

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Watch Now: Covid-19 testing at Northpark Mall

• Iowa governor sees 'science on both sides' on use of masks

10 tips for tackling the Thanksgiving Day spread

Preseason accolades keep rolling in for Dosunmu

Preseason accolades keep rolling in for Dosunmu

Three years ago, when Chicago point guard Ayo Dosunmu committed to play for the University of Illinois, the Morgan Park legend broke the trend of Chicago greats leaving the state to play elsewhere, not believing in their home state university.

Photos: North Scott's Carter Markham

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at record high in the Quad-Cities
Local News

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at record high in the Quad-Cities

  • Updated

Eleven Quad-Citians died from COVID-19 last week, and hospitalizations continued to increase. Positive cases in Scott and Rock Island counties mounted as well. The two were close to 500 new cases on Thursday and topped that with 573 new cases on Friday. Rock Island ended the week with 6,396 positive cases with 115 deaths. Scott County had 7,892 cases with 56 deaths.