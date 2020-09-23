Wednesday briefing: Board OKs Rock Island school budget, Geneseo standoff ends in death, and Niabi Zoo lion euthanized

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll enjoy today's forecast as we are expected to get more of the same.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.