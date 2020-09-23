 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Board OKs Rock Island school budget, Geneseo standoff ends in death, and Niabi Zoo lion euthanized
Wednesday briefing: Board OKs Rock Island school budget, Geneseo standoff ends in death, and Niabi Zoo lion euthanized

NWS: Summary

If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll enjoy today's forecast as we are expected to get more of the same.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Outlook

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Geneseo man allegedly shoots at sheriff's deputy, standoff ends with suspect's death
Geneseo man allegedly shoots at sheriff's deputy, standoff ends with suspect's death
Davenport man accused of chasing police car, trying to ram it
Davenport man accused of chasing police car, trying to ram it
Davenport woman charged after striking 12-year-old with a tree branch
Davenport woman charged after striking 12-year-old with a tree branch
A Davenport couple found a stranger sleeping in their home
A Davenport couple found a stranger sleeping in their home
Vehicle crashes after fleeing Mercer County deputies; 3 injured
Vehicle crashes after fleeing Mercer County deputies; 3 injured

• We're ready for Nov. 3 election, despite challenges of pandemic

• In visit to Iowa, Housing Secretary Ben Carson vouches for COVID-19 vaccine

• Chicago puts Wisconsin on quarantine list for second time

• Illinois reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

• Iowa health officials investigating case surge in northwest

• Des Moines schools OK return to classes, delays key decision

Photos: Davenport West hosting Bettendorf girls volleyball

Photos: Press conference to discuss the Vote NO on Kilbride grassroots coalition's effort to oppose the retention of Justice Thomas Kilbride to the Illinois Supreme Court

Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island

