Wednesday briefing: Board OKs Rock Island school budget, Geneseo standoff ends in death, and Niabi Zoo lion euthanized

If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll enjoy today's forecast as we are expected to get more of the same.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider, along with other party officials, has formed a grassroots coalition group to oust Democratic Supreme Court Judge Thomas Kilbride, who will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for retention.
Rock Island County Republican state's attorney candidate Kathleen Bailey said Tuesday the county secretly settled with the families of two men killed when a branch fell from a courthouse tree as they watched fireworks during the July 3, 2018, Red White and Boom! celebration.
Rock Island-Milan School Board approve budget; hears updates for construction projects for Washington Junior High and Rock Island High
Rock Island-Milan School Board members approved a 2020-2021 budget with a slightly improved education fund deficit from prior projections and …
A Geneseo man suspected of firing a shotgun at a Henry County Sheriff's Department Deputy early Tuesday was later shot and killed by a federal officer.
A Davenport man is charged with assaulting a police officer and a number of other felonies after allegedly chasing a police squad car and trying to ram it.
You’ve probably heard the phrase “your mileage may vary” with regard to how your real-world fuel economy compares to the EPA estimate. The adage refers to gasoline-powered vehicles, but the same applies to electric vehicles.
At first, Alleman High School cross country runner Mattie Kindelsperger enjoyed running at Sylvan Island. However, after several meets and practices, she is ready for a change of pace.
