Wednesday briefing: Blustery, Moline to ban single-serving alcohol container, and bald eagle days
Wednesday briefing: Blustery, Moline to ban single-serving alcohol container, and bald eagle days

nws; weekend

Talk about your blast from the past. Today's raw temps along with wind chills in the negative numbers are reminiscent of your typical January, but something we haven't felt in quite some time. So get used to it and bundle up.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 28 degrees.

Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with a temperature rising to around 36 degrees by 5 a.m. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday brings a 50% chance of rain after noon. It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Rain is likely before midnight. The overnight low will be around 33 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

• Seven day forecast

Today's top headlines

Cannabis vote next meeting in Silvis

Cannabis vote next meeting in Silvis

SILVIS — An extremely quick city council meeting Tuesday saw council members hear the second reading of a proposed 3% sales tax on the retail side of cannabis. Also an unrelated amendment to a TIF project passed. The entire meeting lasted well under a half hour. 

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment news

Today's sports headlines

Trending now

Today's photo gallery: Rock Island Public Library new Library2Go mobile library

