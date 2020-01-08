Wednesday briefing: Blustery, Moline to ban single-serving alcohol container, and bald eagle days

Talk about your blast from the past. Today's raw temps along with wind chills in the negative numbers are reminiscent of your typical January, but something we haven't felt in quite some time. So get used to it and bundle up.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 28 degrees.
Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with a temperature rising to around 36 degrees by 5 a.m. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday brings a 50% chance of rain after noon. It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Rain is likely before midnight. The overnight low will be around 33 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
SILVIS — An extremely quick city council meeting Tuesday saw council members hear the second reading of a proposed 3% sales tax on the retail side of cannabis. Also an unrelated amendment to a TIF project passed. The entire meeting lasted well under a half hour.
Single servings of alcohol will soon be banned from being sold in Moline.
Rock Island’s new mobile library service — more high-tech than the bookmobiles of decades past — rolled out Tuesday on wheels that will take i…
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a conspiracy to defraud a Davenport credit union.
A third man wanted in connection with the July 7, 2018, shooting of a man outside the Village Inn in Bettendorf has been taken into custody.
This week's local crime and court updates from Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus
It is a whisker past nine on a blustery January morning, Day Three of a new year and another day in the new career of Davenport's Dave Posten.
One Human Family campaign supports Jewish community
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys beat Samantha Stosur 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to be among three Americans with second-round wins at the Brisbane International.
PORT BYRON — While it was difficult for Sidney Garrett to spend her junior basketball season watching from the sidelines, the Riverdale stando…
This weekend, the annual Bald Eagle Days will be going at the Quad City Conservation Alliance (QCCA) Expo Center in Rock Island.
