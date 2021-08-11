 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Blistering heat, Rock Island man gets life in beating death, reshaping downtown Moline, and its Tugfest time
featured

Wednesday briefing: Blistering heat, Rock Island man gets life in beating death, reshaping downtown Moline, and its Tugfest time

It's the dog days of summer

Maverick, an Australian Shepherd owned by Eric Keith, of Andalusia, takes a break from the hot weather and relaxes in the water at Sunset Marina Tuesday in Rock Island. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures to remain in the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A good — and blistering hot — Wednesday to all. The Quad-City region is again under another heat advisory today along with the threat of thunderstorms.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Heat

 That National Weather Service heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. for eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Heat-index values up to 105 degrees are expected. These hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.

So drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

storm

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 102 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Thursday there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100 degrees.

Thursday night there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.

'River Dave' doesn't think he can go back to being a hermit

'River Dave' doesn't think he can go back to being a hermit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire man's days living as a hermit appear to be over. “River Dave,” whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on property that he was ordered to leave, says he doesn't think he can return to his lifestyle.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed House Bill 12, which expands access to family and medical leave for educational support staff in school districts, public universities and community colleges.

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

