Wednesday briefing: Blistering heat, Rock Island man gets life in beating death, reshaping downtown Moline, and its Tugfest time

A good — and blistering hot — Wednesday to all. The Quad-City region is again under another heat advisory today along with the threat of thunderstorms.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
That National Weather Service heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. for eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Heat-index values up to 105 degrees are expected. These hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.
So drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 102 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
Thursday there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100 degrees.
Thursday night there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Police: Bettendorf businessman set off restaurant alarm on purpose to "test law enforcement"
A fountain of possibilities: Final report urges Moline to 'go bold' in reshaping its post-I-74 riverfront landscape
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for August 10
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison for beating death
A union president who got his start in Rock Island was sentenced to almost two years in prison for embezzlement
New riverfront features recommended to Moline in unused space previously taken up by the I-74 bridge include a riverfront park and new housing units.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson announced the official formation of the Youth Assessment Program - and $500,000 more in funding from the John Deere Foundation.
A new $10 million grant program has the potential to boost new and existing tourist attractions in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
A Rock Island man was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of Rochelle Davis.
A Bettendorf restaurant owner allegedly set off the security alarms in his own restaurant on purpose.
'Most likely you will die in prison': Colona man gets 35 years and one day for 2019 murder of his partner, Marcie Snyder
CAMBRIDGE – Steven L. Scott, 58, of Colona was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday to 35 years and one day in prison for the October 2, 2019 stabbing murder of his partner Marcie Snyder, 51.
An Erie man who was wanted on seven counts of sexual assault of a minor was arrested Friday, and released on bond Monday.
A union president who got his start in Rock Island was sentenced to almost two years in prison for embezzlement
Dennis Williams, a graduate of Rock Island High School, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison.
LeClaire and Port Byron are gearing up for the annual tug of war across the Mississippi this weekend.
DES MOINES — Early indications are the Iowa State Fair is headed for a full rebound after last year’s rare cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire man's days living as a hermit appear to be over. “River Dave,” whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on property that he was ordered to leave, says he doesn't think he can return to his lifestyle.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball team, which is led by freshman pitcher and infielder Kendra Lewis of Class 2A state champion Rockridge.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa softball team, which is led by four-time first team all-stater and Northern Iowa recruit Kylee Sanders of Louisa-Muscatine.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union said Tuesday a 35-second shot clock will be implemented for all varsity competition starting in the 2022-23 season.
