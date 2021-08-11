Wednesday briefing: Blistering heat, Rock Island man gets life in beating death, reshaping downtown Moline, and its Tugfest time

A good — and blistering hot — Wednesday to all. The Quad-City region is again under another heat advisory today along with the threat of thunderstorms.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

That National Weather Service heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. for eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Heat-index values up to 105 degrees are expected. These hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.

So drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees with heat-index values as high as 102 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.