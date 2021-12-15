 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Big changes at Alleman, East Moline schools react to COVID, and wind warning
0 Comments

Wednesday briefing: Big changes at Alleman, East Moline schools react to COVID, and wind warning

  • 0
Download PDF High winds and storm

A few things I thought this lifelong area resident would never see in the Quad-Cities in the middle of December: A shirtless jogger, people mowing grass, and temps in the 70s. The first two I saw Tuesday, the record temp should come today.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 6 a.m., Thursday.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. Stronger gusts are possible with showers and storms tonight.

These damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any fires that start could spread rapidly.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

The weather service says the Storm Prediction Center has the area west of a Belle Plaine Iowa to Manchester Iowa line in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather with a slight risk along and west of the Mississippi River. Severe wind gusts will be the primary threat with a few tornadoes being secondary hazards, especially in northeast Iowa. The line of storms is expected move through during the evening.

Locally,

Prep

Today there is a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. South winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 10 p.m. with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. The overnight low will be around 35 degrees. It will be windy with a southwest wind 30 to 35 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday will be sunny with a steady temperature around 39 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 27 degrees.

Related reading

• Wednesday could break all-time high temp record

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, spoke about the victims of tornadoes that tore through Central Illinois and the Metro East on Friday, killing six people when an Amazon facility in Edwardsville collapsed.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that allows for the licensure and certification of midwives, and sets standards for their qualifications and education.

Today's photo galleries 

Photos: Dance Solo performances by Wilton and Louisa-Muscatine in Dance Solo Class IV and Easton Valley in Dance Solo Class II at ISDTA state meet (Dec. 2, 2021)