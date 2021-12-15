Wednesday briefing: Big changes at Alleman, East Moline schools react to COVID, and wind warning

A few things I thought this lifelong area resident would never see in the Quad-Cities in the middle of December: A shirtless jogger, people mowing grass, and temps in the 70s. The first two I saw Tuesday, the record temp should come today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning remains in effect until 6 a.m., Thursday.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. Stronger gusts are possible with showers and storms tonight.
These damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any fires that start could spread rapidly.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
The weather service says the Storm Prediction Center has the area west of a Belle Plaine Iowa to Manchester Iowa line in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather with a slight risk along and west of the Mississippi River. Severe wind gusts will be the primary threat with a few tornadoes being secondary hazards, especially in northeast Iowa. The line of storms is expected move through during the evening.
Locally,
Today there is a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. South winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 10 p.m. with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. The overnight low will be around 35 degrees. It will be windy with a southwest wind 30 to 35 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday will be sunny with a steady temperature around 39 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 27 degrees.
Related reading
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
The East Moline School District has paused in-person classes for two of its programs because of COVID-19.
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
The Quad Cities Chamber announced their 2022 regional advocacy priorities aimed to support and grow the local economy in a Dec. 14 news release.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Scott County jail facing staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers have left in the last three months
The Scott County Jail is facing a staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers left the jail in the last three months.
Man recently found not guilty in a Polk County murder trial faces three counts of first-degree robbery in Scott County
A former Davenport man who on Dec. 7 was found not guilty by Polk County jury of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in a Des Moines case, has been brought back to Scott County to face three counts of first-degree robbery.
Davenport man acquitted of vehicular homicide, convicted of leaving scene of accident in hit-and-run case
A Davenport man was found not guilty by a judge Tuesday of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving, but was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Seriously, the Quad-Cities Saxophone Christmas concert is good.
PARIS (AP) — Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the bloody mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented at the iconic watering hole in 1921.
Today's top sports headlines
Brock Harding dropped 21 points on 9-12 shooting as Moline did enough to defeat Rockridge 70-53 on Tuesday at Wharton Field House.
Davenport Central collected a big road win against Bettendorf on Tuesday to remain tied atop the MAC standings.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries