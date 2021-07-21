 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Avenue of the Cities closure, Bix 7 race numbers returning to form, and not guilty plea in Memorial Day slaying
Wednesday briefing: Avenue of the Cities closure, Bix 7 race numbers returning to form, and not guilty plea in Memorial Day slaying

We're just a few short days away from the annual Bix celebration in downtown Davenport. A slight chance of showers is forecast for today, then its sunny and clear skies with temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the remainder of the week.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday brings mostly sunny skies with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 75 degrees.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

• Road Closure on Avenue of the Cities

Road closed sign

The city of Moline reports that the Avenue of the Cities will be closed from 18th Street A to 19th Street beginning Thursday for the installation of new sanitary sewer and water main.

The full closure is expected to last three days. Message boards are in place notifying the traveling public of any changes in traffic. Detour signage will be in place.

Drivers should plan ahead and use an alternate route. The construction on the Avenue of the Cities project is expected to take until August. Westbound traffic will remain closed for two or three more weeks.

• After a virtual 2020, Quad-City Times Bix 7 registration rates returning to form

072819-BIX7-JS-008

The scene looking down Brady Street during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport in 2019. Numbers are returning to form following a virtual race in 2020 forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is roaring out of the pandemic. After the race went virtual in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19, numbers for the 47th annual road race are returning to form.

Michelle Juehring, race director, said the number of registrants as of July 16 for Saturday's race were at 96% of the number of registrants as of the same date in 2019, when 13,111 people signed up by race day. Read more.

