Wednesday briefing: Arsenal lays off 111, Geneseo OKs outdoor alcohol, and Bettendorf man accused of suffocating brother

Sunny and mild weather will be the rule today before temps creep back up into the summer-like range.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night will be clear with a low around 62 degrees.
The Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is releasing 111 of its 174 term employees from now through October.
WHAT WE KNOW: Through COVID, bar patrons have been allowed to take alcoholic beverages outdoors in Geneseo.
The city took initial steps to make zoning changes that would allow for re-imagined uses for the mall.
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother to death in November.
An Eldridge man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly possession and promoting child pornography.
Some students fled Bettendorf's homecoming dance, thinking there was a gun threat. It turned out to be a rumor.
Reports of gunfire or a gun on campus disrupted Bettendorf's Homecoming Dance on Saturday, but authorities have said no evidence of either was found.
For downtown Rock Island and River Music Experience, the NOLA Block Party is one of the last outdoor concerts of the season. However, it's also a taste of collaboration to come between the city and arts organizations.
Iowa Quad-Cities school districts preparing for possible shift after federal judge blocks state mask mandate ban.
Former Pittsburgh Steeler great Rocky Bleier is performing his one-man show in Davenport later this month
Despite having never played striker previously, Moline senior Nelson Acosta's inexperience didn't show in Tuesday night’s 5-1 Western Big 6 Conference win over Rock Island.
Rock Island's Emily Allison recorded 15 kills in her dominant performance against Geneseo. The senior outside hitter led the way in the Rock's sweep of the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
SILVIS — A week after a tough loss to Geneseo in a game decided by penalty kicks, the United Township boys' soccer team had another battle on its hands Tuesday against Quincy.
