Wednesday briefing: Another hot one, emergency drill today at Q-C Airport, and masking up in Illinois bars and restaurants

Midwesterners have a clever way of putting the weather in perspective. How many times have you been in a conversation that started with, "Hot enough for you?" or "Cold enough for you?"
Today is one of those "Hot enough for you?" days. And while the National Weather Service has not yet issued a heat advisory for the Quad-Cities it is hot enough for me. Thank you very much.
According to the weather service hot and humid conditions will again be seen today with highs in the mid 90s. Peak heat-index readings in the upper 90s to around 100 are expected this afternoon.
Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101. The overnight low will be around 73 degrees.
The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms for the entire area on Friday. The primary risk is damaging winds with a secondary risk of large hail. If severe storms develop the most likely time frame is 3 p.m. to midnight.
Related reading
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
Emergency drill today at Q-C Airport: Don't panic if you see smoke and flames coming from the Quad-City International Airport today. They will be conducting emergency drills from 8 a.m. until noon. Officials say smoke and flames may be visible. Stay calm, it's only a drill.
Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose University, announced Tuesday that she intends to retire next August.
Illinois restaurant and bar patrons will be required to wear face coverings when interacting with workers at those establishments.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Crime, courts and public safety news
Davenport police are investigating an overnight shots-fired incident that damaged a parked vehicle.
A train and semi crashed at Cody Road and Territorial Road outside of LeClaire on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Spicy Chicken McNuggets will hit U.S. restaurants Sept. 16 — the first new McNuggets flavor in the U.S. since the item was introduced in 1983.
'Pen15,' 'Woke' and more are coming to the streamer this month.
How much do you know about Citrullus lanatus? Here are a few facts about the origin, growing process and proper storage of watermelon.
Today's sports headlines
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito quietly walked to the mound for the ninth inning, piped-in fake crowd noise wafting through the ballpark and cardboard cutouts dotting the stands.
ELDRIDGE — North Scott's volleyball team started Tuesday night's season opener with three setters auditioning for the job.
With plans for a fall football season discarded by Big Ten presidents and chancellors, maintaining a complete 12-game fall schedule in 2021 is a priority for administrators now working to develop a plan to fit two seasons into one calendar year.
Today's photo galleries
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.