Wednesday briefing: Another hot one, emergency drill today at Q-C Airport, and masking up in Illinois bars and restaurants
alert

Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker wears an Illinois-themed mask as he waits to speak at the Emergency Management Agency Operations Center in Springfield Monday. He announced a new $5 million ad campaign to promote face coverings as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the state.

Midwesterners have a clever way of putting the weather in perspective. How many times have you been in a conversation that started with, "Hot enough for you?" or "Cold enough for you?"

Today is one of those "Hot enough for you?" days. And while the National Weather Service has not yet issued a heat advisory for the Quad-Cities it is hot enough for me. Thank you very much.

Heat index chart

According to the weather service hot and humid conditions will again be seen today with highs in the mid 90s. Peak heat-index readings in the upper 90s to around 100 are expected this afternoon.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101. The overnight low will  be around 73 degrees.

Storm risk

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms for the entire area on Friday. The primary risk is damaging winds with a secondary risk of large hail. If severe storms develop the most likely time frame is 3 p.m. to midnight.

• Farmers' Almanac predicts snowy winter with 'everything crazy in between'

• Tour of damaged Czech Village highlights aid after derecho

Quad City International Airport

Quad City International Airport

Emergency drill today at Q-C Airport: Don't panic if you see smoke and flames coming from the Quad-City International Airport today. They will be conducting emergency drills from 8 a.m. until noon. Officials say smoke and flames may be visible. Stay calm, it's only a drill.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 a mysterious visitor to this Rock Island family

• Illinois Quad-Cities tourism increased in 2019, better than state average

• COVID-19 outbreak forces Cambridge schools to go to remote learning

• Application period opens for Illinois’ COVID-19 mortgage assistance program

Crime, courts and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Gunfire investigated in southwest Davenport
Gunfire investigated in southwest Davenport
Davenport Civil Rights Commission takes no action on police reform proposals
Davenport Civil Rights Commission takes no action on police reform proposals
Geneseo man waives hearing on harassment, cyberstalking
Geneseo man waives hearing on harassment, cyberstalking
Former Clinton Schools para-educator facing sex abuse charges
Former Clinton Schools para-educator facing sex abuse charges
Massachusetts man arrested in LeClaire for pot, gun
Massachusetts man arrested in LeClaire for pot, gun

Photos: #SaveThePostOffice Day of Action

Photos: Clinton vs North Scott volleyball

Related to this story

