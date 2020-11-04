Wednesday briefing: A winning forecast, man charged with sex abuse, and Augustana tightens COVID-19 restrictions

While we are still waiting for the votes to be counted to determine who will be our next president, we can declare Davenport Assumption and Wilton winners at the state volleyball tournament. And today's forecast? It's a winner, too. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service

Today will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

• I-88 bridge deck repairs set for today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports an overnight lane closure will be installed in Whiteside County.

The lane closure will be on Interstate 88 over the Hennepin Canal at the Illinois 40 interchange, just south of Rock Falls, in the eastbound right lane near Rock Falls will begin 9 a.m. today and conclude Thursday.

IDOT workers will be performing bridge deck repairs. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.