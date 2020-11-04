 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: A winning forecast, man charged with sex abuse, and Augustana tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Wednesday briefing: A winning forecast, man charged with sex abuse, and Augustana tightens COVID-19 restrictions

NWS:Summary

While we are still waiting for the votes to be counted to determine who will be our next president, we can declare Davenport Assumption and Wilton winners at the state volleyball tournament. And today's forecast? It's a winner, too. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service

Today will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

• I-88 bridge deck repairs set for today

Traffic cones

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports an overnight lane closure will be installed in Whiteside County.

The lane closure will be on Interstate 88 over the Hennepin Canal at the Illinois 40 interchange, just south of Rock Falls, in the eastbound right lane near Rock Falls will begin 9 a.m. today and conclude Thursday.

IDOT workers will be performing bridge deck repairs. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

Election 2020: Find out who won the races in Illinois

+13
Democrats Biden, Durbin, Newman win in Illinois
+2
UPDATE: Bustos declares victory in race against King
McCombie on her way to another win in Illinois House District 71
Halpin wins Illinois House District 72 race again
UPDATED: Democrats hold onto Rock Island County board seats
Election 2020: Find out who won the races in Iowa

Trump repeats in Iowa
+12
Iowa GOP Sen. Ernst elected to 2nd term after heated race
+2
UPDATED: Miller-Meeks declares victory in tight Iowa U.S. House race; recount likely
Kurth retains Iowa State House District 89 seat
Paustian wins re-election to hold on to Iowa House District 92 seat, defeating Kakert

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Clinton man arrested for peddling meth
Man charged with sex abuse after threatening to rape woman
Report on officer-involved shooting goes to Rock Island County state's attorney
Bettendorf woman identified as driver in fatal Friday night crash in Scott County
Davenport man wanted for leaving Davenport Work Release Saturday
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Augustana College tightening COVID-19 restrictions

• Elections Board warns that races could be undecided for days; Mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be accepted if they arrive by Nov. 17

• Pritzker pressures local officials to enforce mitigation orders; Governor also encourages those who qualify to sign up for ACA health coverage

• Alleman officials confirm basketball season scrapped at school

• Another four Q-C residents die of COVID-19-related causes

• Illinois reports another 68 COVID-19 deaths, most since June 17

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's top videos

Top photo galleries

Photos: Assumption advances after defeating Unity Christian during the 3A state quarterfinal