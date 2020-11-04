Wednesday briefing: A winning forecast, man charged with sex abuse, and Augustana tightens COVID-19 restrictions

While we are still waiting for the votes to be counted to determine who will be our next president, we can declare Davenport Assumption and Wilton winners at the state volleyball tournament. And today's forecast? It's a winner, too. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service
Today will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
• I-88 bridge deck repairs set for today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports an overnight lane closure will be installed in Whiteside County.
The lane closure will be on Interstate 88 over the Hennepin Canal at the Illinois 40 interchange, just south of Rock Falls, in the eastbound right lane near Rock Falls will begin 9 a.m. today and conclude Thursday.
IDOT workers will be performing bridge deck repairs. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
About 35 United Township students were working at the polls Tuesday.
A Taylor Ridge, Illinois, man with a criminal history in Rock Island County and who was recently sentenced to a term on probation for a battery conviction is now facing a sex abuse charge in Scott County.
A Clinton man has been arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine.
• Elections Board warns that races could be undecided for days; Mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be accepted if they arrive by Nov. 17
• Pritzker pressures local officials to enforce mitigation orders; Governor also encourages those who qualify to sign up for ACA health coverage
NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy Awards have changed the name of their best world music album category to the best global music album, an attempt to find “a more relevant, modern and inclusive term.”
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The cruise industry has jettisoned hopes of restarting operations this year.
Normally in the autumn, Kennady Anderson can be found on the volleyball court.
SHERRARD — Throughout his senior cross country season, winning was a consistent theme for Sherrard High School's Jacob Belha.
