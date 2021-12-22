 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: A chilly start, Rock Island settles lawsuit in police pursuit, and East Moline OKs forest preserve
We're waking up to a chilly start to the day. But come Friday, the Quad-Cities should be basking in temps in the 50s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

Today will be sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

Sunday brings a 30% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. There's  a 30% chance of rain before midnight.

• Oh, the weather outside is weather. How to be prepared this winter.

TaxSlayer Center ranks 5th in US for arenas under 12,000 seats

TaxSlayer Center ranks 5th in US for arenas under 12,000 seats

The TaxSlayer Center in Moline ranks fifth in the nation for concert ticket sales for arenas under 12,000 seats and 73rd overall worldwide in Pollstar Magazine's list of the top 200 arena venues for concert ticket sales in its year-end analysis report for 2021.

Historic photos: Government Bridge

Government Bridge
101216-GOVERNMENT-BRIDGE-024.jpg
101216-GOVERNMENT-BRIDGE-003.jpg
101216-GOVERNMENT-BRIDGE-009.jpg
101216-GOVERNMENT-BRIDGE-021.jpg