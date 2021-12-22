Wednesday briefing: A chilly start, Rock Island settles lawsuit in police pursuit, and East Moline OKs forest preserve

We're waking up to a chilly start to the day. But come Friday, the Quad-Cities should be basking in temps in the 50s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday brings a 30% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. There's a 30% chance of rain before midnight.
