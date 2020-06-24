Wednesday briefing: 3 charged in bistate chase, Moline schools face $1.9 million deficit, and Augie selects basketball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flood warnings are in effect for some area rivers with more rain possible today. It will be another mild day with high temps in near 80 degrees.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 80 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m then isolated showers between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

Thursday night there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Flood Warnings continue for the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers.