Wednesday briefing: 3 charged in bistate chase, Moline schools face $1.9 million deficit, and Augie selects basketball coach
Wednesday briefing: 3 charged in bistate chase, Moline schools face $1.9 million deficit, and Augie selects basketball coach

NWS: Summary

Flood warnings are in effect for some area rivers with more rain possible today. It will be another mild day with high temps in near 80 degrees.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 80 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m then isolated showers between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees. 

Thursday night there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

High water sign

Flood Warnings continue for the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers.

• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt is at 10.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to fall to 10.8 feet, then begin rising to 13 feet Sunday. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.

• Cedar River near Conesville is at 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 15.9 feet Saturday. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.

•  Iowa River at Wapello is at 19.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to 24.5 feet Sunday. At 22 feet water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Bettendorf burglar was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet at time of his arrest
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly, Division
18-year-old man charged in Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley burglaries
Updated: Court rules in favor of city on who sits on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission
Early Monday fire damages Moline garage
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• At least 5 Iowa high school baseball teams have players or coaches with COVID-19

• David R. Collins Writers' Conference kicks off Thursday -- virtually

• Business continues to rebound for Quad-City International Airport

Entertainment and lifestyle news

Bottled up: Wine clubs can help you broaden your tastes

Bottled up: Wine clubs can help you broaden your tastes

As your dedicated wine writer, I find it my mission to keep you informed and on the inside track of all things wine.  Many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 and in the Quad-Cities many restaurants, distributors and retailers have had to grapple with this “new normal”. 

Today's sports headlines

Cyclosporiasis cases reported across Illinois
Cyclosporiasis cases reported across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has received confirmation of 23 cases that appear to be linked to a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite.

Illinois Q-C wants level playing field with Iowa
Illinois Q-C wants level playing field with Iowa

In  a week where Iowa swung its doors wide open again for most anything, Illinois business leaders joined the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce at the Rust Belt to urge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to open the state ASAP to level the playing field for the Illinois Quad-Cities and other border communities throughout the state. 

