Wednesday briefing: 1 wounded in Davenport shooting, city employees say Moline not protecting them from COVID-19, and other COVID-19 news
NWS: Summary

It's April 1. Insert your favorite foolish April Fool's joke here. Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny today with a high in the mid-50s. That's no joke. Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Today will be cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a  low around 42 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will see a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.

NWS: River

Flood warnings continue for the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities. The flood warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt has expired as the Wapsi has fallen below flood stage.

On the Mississippi, the flood warning remains in effect until further notice. The Mississippi is currently at 16.2 feet and holding steady. The river is expected to rise to 16.3 feet April 8.  At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.

The Rock River's flood warning remains in effect until Saturday night. Early today the Rock was at 13.8 feet and cresting. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock will remain near 13.8 feet through this morning then fall below flood stage Saturday night.

At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith's Island is affected by floodwaters.

• Area river levels

• Moline city employees say city not protecting them from COVID-19

• Deere & Co. is not making face shields yet, despite Iowa Governor Reynolds' claims

• National, state officials urge people to stay home. But hundreds of golfers are hitting the links in Davenport, Bettendorf

• U.S. sending Iowa $1.25B for virus recovery

• Davenport business owner provides sandwiches to firefighters as thank you for working pandemic

• Iowa coronavirus cases up to 497, with 30 at care center

• Muscatine County has first COVID-19 death; Rock Island County has 5 new cases

• Photos: Coffee and the Coronavirus

• Additional 73 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional death in Muscatine County

• Who is helping? Nonprofits get $350,402 for virus needs

• Quad-City health care providers say they have enough PPE for now. But supplies are on back order

• Gov. Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30

• Scott County jail continues to reduce population to prevent COVID-19 spread

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Davenport Police respond to shooting on West 15th Street
Davenport Police respond to shooting on West 15th Street
Covid-19 update: Illinois reports 7 new deaths including prisoner
Covid-19 update: Illinois reports 7 new deaths including prisoner
Davenport man held on burglary, sex abuse charges from Saturday night incident
Davenport man held on burglary, sex abuse charges from Saturday night incident
Man tried to take photo of woman in store's dressing room
Man tried to take photo of woman in store's dressing room
Scam alert: Thieves entering homes to check on water lines
Scam alert: Thieves entering homes to check on water lines

Photos: Jeremy Collins and Firehouse Subs provide 50 firefighters lunch

033120-qc-thankyou-001
033120-qc-thankyou-002
033120-qc-thankyou-003
033120-qc-thankyou-004
033120-qc-thankyou-005

Photos: Golfers at Palmer Hills

040120-qc-nws-parks-jg-01.JPG
040120-qc-nws-parks-jg-02.JPG
040120-qc-nws-parks-jg-03.JPG
040120-qc-nws-parks-jg-04.JPG
040120-qc-nws-parks-jg-05.JPG

Photos: Sanitation Truck Driver Dennis Crouch

040120-qc-nws-covidtrash-001
040120-qc-nws-covidtrash-002
040120-qc-nws-covidtrash-003
040120-qc-nws-covidtrash-004
040120-qc-nws-covidtrash-005
