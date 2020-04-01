Wednesday briefing: 1 wounded in Davenport shooting, city employees say Moline not protecting them from COVID-19, and other COVID-19 news

It's April 1. Insert your favorite foolish April Fool's joke here. Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny today with a high in the mid-50s. That's no joke. Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will see a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.

Flood warnings continue for the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities. The flood warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt has expired as the Wapsi has fallen below flood stage.

On the Mississippi, the flood warning remains in effect until further notice. The Mississippi is currently at 16.2 feet and holding steady. The river is expected to rise to 16.3 feet April 8. At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.