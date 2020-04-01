Wednesday briefing: 1 wounded in Davenport shooting, city employees say Moline not protecting them from COVID-19, and other COVID-19 news

It's April 1. Insert your favorite foolish April Fool's joke here. Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny today with a high in the mid-50s. That's no joke. Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will see a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.
Flood warnings continue for the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities. The flood warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt has expired as the Wapsi has fallen below flood stage.
On the Mississippi, the flood warning remains in effect until further notice. The Mississippi is currently at 16.2 feet and holding steady. The river is expected to rise to 16.3 feet April 8. At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
The Rock River's flood warning remains in effect until Saturday night. Early today the Rock was at 13.8 feet and cresting. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock will remain near 13.8 feet through this morning then fall below flood stage Saturday night.
At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith's Island is affected by floodwaters.
Trending headlines
Moline city employees say city not protecting them from COVID-19
Moline man arrested after traffic stop, displaying a gun and threatening to kill a child
National and state officials urge people to stay home. But hundreds of golfers are hitting the links in Davenport and Bettendorf
Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day
Larry D. Eckhardt
Today's top new headlines
Moline employees are accusing the city of not doing enough to protect them from the spread of coronavirus.
One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.
A Scott County District judge has ruled in favor of the City of Davenport and its mayor, granting a temporary injunction that bars four former commissioners from continuing to be involved with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
Today's coronavirus headlines
• National, state officials urge people to stay home. But hundreds of golfers are hitting the links in Davenport, Bettendorf
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
Today's sports headlines
When Luke Toporowski entered the Spokane Chiefs locker room 20 days ago, he knew something was amiss.
The Moline Conservation Club, a founding member of QCCA, recently hosted Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police officer Tony Petreikis at its monthly meeting.
Visit any college basketball team’s roster on its website and there are several universal items: Name, uniform number, position, height, weight, year and hometown.
Photo galleries
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.