Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.