Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Moline, IL
A look into this week's forecast:
