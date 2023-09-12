Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Moline, IL
