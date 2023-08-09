It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Moline, IL
