It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.