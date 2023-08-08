Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Moline, IL
