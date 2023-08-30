It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.