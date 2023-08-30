It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Moline, IL
