Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
