The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.