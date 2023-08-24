Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 113. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Moline, IL
