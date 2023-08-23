The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 114. 77 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
