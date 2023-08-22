Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Advertencia de calor excesivo hasta MIÉ, 9:00 P.M. -05:00. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.