The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 9:00 PM CDT.