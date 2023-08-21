The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are likely to push into the triple digits next week.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees to…