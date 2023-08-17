Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look into this week's forecast:
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on y…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek …
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…