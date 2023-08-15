Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look into this week's forecast:
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on y…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly c…