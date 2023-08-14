Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.