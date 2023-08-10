Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:23 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Moline, IL
