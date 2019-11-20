ROCK ISLAND — When Devon Gamboe heard that some employees of Green Thumb Industries stormed a recent Rock Island City Council meeting to drum up support for their unionization effort, he was upset.
Gamboe works in the grow department at GTI, the marijuana cultivator in Rock Island. His colleagues are trying to unionize, citing workplace intimidation, retaliation and harassment.
But Gamboe said those things aren’t happening at GTI. Now he and a colleague are pushing back against what they claim are false allegations from a minority of GTI employees.
“What they went to City Hall and said is not what a majority of employees feel,” Gamboe said.
“GTI’s been fantastic,” said Gamboe, a cancer survivor who previously worked at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, the dispensary in Milan. “This is a small group of disgruntled people who want to disrupt management.”
The back-and-forth over workplace conditions comes at a fevered moment for the cannabis industry. In January, adult-use sales of recreational pot will be legal in Illinois. Legalization will set off a wave of demand for the once-illicit substance.
GTI is one of the state’s largest marijuana cultivators, and in recent weeks received its recreational marijuana grow license. Industry experts are predicting severe supply shortages in the first half of 2020, thanks in part to the state’s tight restrictions on growers.
To understand the situation at GTI, the Times met with employees on both sides of the unionization battle. Disagreements were numerous — including which side has majority support from workers.
“I don’t know how a union would benefit us — GTI provides us with everything we need,” said Tyler DeClerck, a GTI employee. “The way it sounds in the media is that everyone’s supporting this. Truth is, we haven’t told our side of the story or had our voice heard yet. We’ve been the silent majority.”
The complaints
Anna Almquist loves her job at GTI.
A single mother who lives in Rock Island, Almquist works to support her young child. She has a background in culinary arts and works in marijuana-infused products, a growing market that includes edibles and beverages.
Almquist has joined the efforts to unionize at GTI. But she emphasized that her support of the fledgling union is out of love, not malice.
“We love our jobs, and we truly care about one another,” Almquist said about her colleagues. “It’s not just about today and tomorrow...It’s about the future.”
Almquist and colleague Tonya Townsend say frustration at GTI goes back to last fall when the company took away a paid holiday. Since then, they allege, GTI has forced five weeks of mandatory overtime, stopped matching employee 401ks and taken away bonuses.
“We made them record sales, and that’s when they slowly started taking away things,” Almquist said.
GTI’s second-quarter revenue more than tripled year-over-year to $44.7 million, according to a release from the company.
Townsend has worked at GTI for two years. Her grievances have mounted over the last nine months. “We’re running out of things for them to take away,” she said.
Their union effort went public on Sept. 11, when a group of employees walked into work wearing shirts depicting the Teamsters logo around a marijuana leaf.
In October, Teamsters filed four complaints with the National Labor Relations Board against GTI alleging that employees were illicitly questioned and retaliated against for their union organizing, among other things.
Townsend and Almquist said the union effort has support in every department at the company but declined to provide a specific or estimated percentage of support. When asked if she thinks their side is backed by a majority of workers, Almquist said, “we know we are.”
The union has not taken a vote. Though Almquist and Townsend said they’re waiting on the company to respond to their request to form a union, GTI pushed back in a written statement.
“The union sent a demand-for-recognition letter demanding that GTI recognize the union without an election,” the company wrote in a statement. “GTI has not accepted the union’s demand because we believe that all of the employees at the Rock Island facility should be afforded the right to have a say on if they wish to be represented by the Teamsters union.
"The union has not requested a vote through the National Labor Relations Board," the statement elaborated. "If they do, GTI will abide by results that demonstrate the will of employees.”
Townsend and Almquist said the main goal of the union effort is to create a contract with GTI in which collective bargaining is recognized.
For workers such as Almquist, the matter is personal. “I’m the only one who makes an income for my kid,” she said. “This is an industry I’d personally love to stay in.”
The other side
Opposition to unionization formed as soon as the union went public.
The first misstep, said Gamboe and DeClerck, was the day the union chose to go public: Sept. 11. Gamboe said that Wednesday began with Teamsters members and Teamsters-friendly employees wearing their union shirts near the building.
“There were so many people that had a nasty taste in their mouth from that because they lost people on 9/11,” Gamboe said. “They could have chosen any other day to start this. 9/11 is a day we’re supposed to come together and grieve and be happy for the opportunities we have in this country.”
DeClerck, a lifelong agriculture worker from south Rock Island County, said that GTI's workers are on the “higher end” of the agriculture pay scale and that benefits there are “the best” he’s ever had. There’s also no forced overtime, he and Gamboe added.
Gamboe said one of the reasons he left Nature's Treatment of Illinois, the Milan dispensary, was for what he described as the superior employee benefits at GTI.
“GTI’s been an incredible company to work for, and they’ve proved that if you’re a hard worker and a good communicator, there are opportunities ahead of you,” Gamboe said. “We’re already well-paid for what we do.”
According to Gamboe and DeClerck, there hasn’t been a union vote because the pro-union faction doesn’t have the numbers.
Before a union vote can be held, a petition supported by at least 30% of employees must be filed with the National Labor Relations Board.
Pro-union workers told Rock Island City Council in October that they had reached majority status and that GTI did not return their calls.
“If they had 30%, we would have had a vote” already, DeClerck said.
DeClerck said he was a Teamster years ago when he worked at Roadway Trucking.
“I’ve been in Teamsters. I know how it is. I prefer that they don’t represent me,” DeClerck said. “I did not enjoy the culture...I want the option to represent myself.”
Some GTI workers were upset by the scene at Rock Island City Council when the fledgling union rallied local leaders to back their cause. Gamboe and DeClerck described it as a display of “lies and misinformation” that frustrated a majority of GTI employees.
For that anti-union faction, the stakes are just as personal. Six years ago, Gamboe wasn’t sure he’d survive Hodgkin's lymphoma. He entered the industry as a patient battling cancer, using medical cannabis in order to stave off the worst effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. “It changed my life," he said about marijuana.
On that, members of both sides agree: Cannabis is a powerful medicine that can improve quality-of-life for those who need it most.
"We love our patients," Townsend said. "We're making medicine for people who need it."
“We love what we do,” Gamboe said, “and we love working for the company we work for.”