'We move millions of people every day': Escalator/elevator exec loves his job

Becoming the director of escalator operations and project management for the Americas at KONE didn’t just happen for Brent Andrews.
Andrews, who was born and raised in Geneseo and now lives in Bettendorf, has been with KONE, which builds and services escalators, elevators and other equipment, for 32 years. He worked his way up to his present post in the last year.
He began his career with the company in 1988 in the Dallas service/sales department, working to sell repair and modernization services on escalator and elevator equipment.
“I have been very fortunate to have advanced through many different roles with the company, including the areas of sales, customer service, quality, engineering, manufacturing, R&D (research and development), product development, and management responsibilities associated with all of those,” he said.
After graduating from Geneseo High School and earning a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in architectural design from Iowa State University in Ames, Andrews wanted to start in a sales-type role with a technical company, he said. He had been following the growth of Montgomery Elevator (now KONE) at the time.
“I was also given great insights and feedback from other individuals that had recently started their careers with KONE,” he said.
Continuing to learn
In addition to his secondary education, Andrews continues to learn. His experience includes 10-plus years as product manager with KONE, and he cited strong leadership skills and experience in managing teams, setting standards, and being able to coach team members as necessary in his position.
Continuing education for him also comes from job training throughout his career, along with learning from others and online KONE learning and development courses. External training has included courses related to leadership development, customer service, and quality.
He said the opportunities to grow and advance within the company are “excellent.” He was able to move through different business areas and gain the knowledge and experience needed to get to his current role.
“More than two-thirds of my career has been in the Americas’ escalator business, and the entire journey has been extremely rewarding,” he said. “I truly appreciate how the company has treated me and all of us as employees. It is a great company in which to work.”
Every day is different
In his position, Andrews said, a typical day “is exciting, challenging and rewarding, all at the same time. There are so many wide-ranging topics to engage in, including sales support, customer and consultant inquiries, product development, input to engineering, project tendering strategies, and numerous operational issues throughout our installation and service business.”
A typical day also includes handling email, online work, team meetings and phone calls.
“Each day has a high level of variety, which makes it an extremely satisfying position,” Andrews said.
Travel is also part of his position because KONE is a global company, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
“KONE also has numerous facilities in the Americas, including an escalator facility in Coal Valley that manufactures all of the company’s mass transit/infrastructure and modernization products.
“With an organization such as ours, domestic and international travel is common, and varies from month to month,” Andrews said.
For Andrews, the satisfaction in his position far outweighs any frustrations. “I think it’s a natural part of any role and company to experience numerous issues that can cause frustration. However, with an optimistic attitude, it becomes easier to work through those issues and make things more productive,” he said.
“The fact that KONE is a global vertical leader in the transportation industry, and that we move millions of people every day, is extremely exciting from both a personal and professional perspective,” he said. “This is a unique industry to be in, and the positions within the company provide for a wide variety of responsibilities that make it all very interesting to be part of.”
Attitude may well have played a role in Andrews’ success and achievements with KONE. He said when he gets up to go to work in the morning, he looks forward to it, as no two days are the same.
"Being able to engage with many different professionals around the world on a daily basis also contributes to job satisfaction,” he said.
Job satisfaction is evident with Andrews, and he said he would encourage anyone to try to become part of KONE.
”The opportunities are good, and the ability to create your own path are certainly there," he said. "Everything along my career path has been positive and in support of the current role I play today. And I love it.”