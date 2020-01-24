'We cannot go one year without Iowa first-in-the-nation or we are done': Leaders of Iowa Democrats, GOP preview caucuses

With just over a week until Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, attention is focused on the Democratic field. An unwieldy pack of viable candidates has kept the contest competitive even in its last stage.
Meanwhile, several caucus rules have changed, affecting how caucus-goers select candidates and how results will be reported.
“We’re making our biggest changes to the caucus process since 1972,” said Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party.
But the Republicans are caucusing, too. It’s an expensive and labor-intensive show of party organization. And it’s important because Iowa’s first-in-nation status is under constant threat.
“We cannot take an election cycle off,” said Jeff Kaufmann, chair of the Iowa Republican Party. “We cannot go one year without Iowa first-in-the-nation or we are done.”
Democrats: Not your grandfather’s caucuses
Changes to the 2020 Democratic caucuses are aimed to speed up a famously arduous event and to address feedback from the 2016 caucuses.
One change has already come and gone: early check-in, which allowed caucus-goers to sign-up for their precinct caucus before Feb. 3 to save time. Early check-in closed last week, and thousands across the state signed up, Price said.
On caucus night, the biggest changes involve the realignment process. If a caucus-goer is part of a viable group in the first alignment — in general, a preference group that receives 15% of the room in the first round, or “first alignment” — that caucus-goer’s support card will be collected and their support will be “locked-in” for second alignment, freeing those individuals to go home.
Only people in non-viable groups will become “free agents” who can support a different candidate in second alignment.
“We’re not going to have 800 people moving around the room,” said Price, whose own caucus site in 2016 lasted three-and-a-half hours. “It’ll make the process move quicker.”
Another time-saving change: The re-alignment window has been reduced from 30 minutes to 15 minutes. “It’ll cut down on the gamesmanship,” said Price. “It’s a ranked-choice process, and you have two choices.”
In 1972 and 1976, the caucuses were won by the “uncommitted” preference group. This year, if the “uncommitted” group is viable after first-alignment, the uncommitted won’t have the change to realign for a different candidate. Volunteers and supporters of various campaigns have said the new rule is a powerful incentive to woo uncommitted voters before first alignment.
For his part, Price isn’t worried about viable uncommitted groups. Party leaders, he said, might caucus as "uncommitted" so as to participate in the caucus process but not commit to a candidate.
You have free articles remaining.
“It would not surprise me if uncommitted has more of a viability statewide than in years past,” he said. “If we do send an uncommitted delegate to Milwaukee,” which is hosting the Democratic National Convention, “they’ll be incredibly popular.”
Results from satellite sites will trickle in as early as 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, and party leaders hope most results statewide will be available by 11 p.m. on the party website. Reported results will include first alignment and final alignment as well as State Delegate Equivalents, which has historically been used to determine the caucuses “winner.”
“We have been preparing for highest turnout in party’s history,” Price said. “Our goal was always to look at ways we can make our caucuses more accessible, more transparent, more secure.”
Republicans: If it ain’t broke
Several states have canceled their Republican caucuses or primaries in a bid to save money as well as out of support for incumbent President Donald Trump.
Kaufmann, chair of the Iowa Republican Party, said Iowa is proceeding “as if we have a competitive caucus” for one reason: 2024.
“We’re doing this because we have to continually show that our people are ready for this and that the state party is ready for this,” Kaufmann said.
(Trump is not the only Republican running for president in 2020. Challengers include former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, of Illinois, and former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld.)
Kaufmann estimated that the party will spend around $750,000 to hold the caucuses. Trainings have been held in all 99 counties.
Still, he acknowledges that “the president has unity in this state among Republicans far more than I ever dreamed,” Kaufmann said.
Unlike the Democrats, the Republican caucuses don’t have major rules changes. Kaufmann praised how the “Democratic side has improved things when it comes to transparency.”
Because Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is a boon to the whole state, Kaufmann said, securing its placement is a bipartisan objective.
“We sink or swim together,” Kaufmann said of Iowa Democratic caucuses.
The Republican caucus tallies will be reported by an app with most results streaming in by 9 p.m. on Feb 3. Kaufmann said it’s “almost impossible” for the results to be changed due to hacking.
“We are so transparent in a caucus, it's impossible if somebody does hack into that app to throw off the system and end up with results that aren’t accurate. Everything is checked,” he said. “We have backups to the backups to the backups.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.