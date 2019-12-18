'We are so lucky': Santa Fund gift will get couple's truck running

When the truck has been on the fritz, Grimstad and Dilts occasionally have turned to public transportation, but with cold and snow upon us, the two worry about waiting at bus stops with their little guy.

"We are grateful for the help,'' Dilts said. "I'm grateful for the Grimstad family always making me feel like one of them. Getting the truck running on a consistent basis will help us get around.''

Together for nine years, Grimstad and Dilts are hoping someday to tie the knot and find some solid footing for their family. "It sure would be nice," Dilts said. "For now, though, it's important to take care of Norman, but we would someday love to get married."

For now, there is the business at hand.

"The truck being reliable is really important,'' Dilts said. "We are so lucky to get this help. It adds so much to our Christmas."

