'We are so lucky': Santa Fund gift will get couple's truck running

ROCK ISLAND — Norman Grimstad III said there are good days and bad days with the family pickup truck, a 1999 model that's hovering around the 200,000-mile mark.
"It's really has a mind of its own," the Rock Island man said of the family vehicle. "Some days it wants to run, and some it doesn't. The doesn't part is usually on the days we have something important to take care of.''
Priority No. 1 for Grimstad and longtime girlfriend Karen Dilts is 10-month-old Norman Grimstad IV, the pride and joy of his parents.
The balky truck sometimes keeps the elder Grimstad and Dilts from getting young Norman to scheduled doctor appointments. That's where the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund comes in.
Dilts and Grimstad will receive $300 to pay for repairs to their truck, giving them the freedom to go about their daily rounds.
This is the 112th year for the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, and like last year, the goal is to raise $50,000 to help Quad-Citians in need. In 2018, the fund surged past its $50,000 goal, collecting $50,760 from a generous community.
People who receive gifts from the fund are nominated by local social service agencies and places of worship. Grimstad and Dilts were nominated by Natalie Rush at the Family Advocacy Center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island.
When the truck has been on the fritz, Grimstad and Dilts occasionally have turned to public transportation, but with cold and snow upon us, the two worry about waiting at bus stops with their little guy.
"We are grateful for the help,'' Dilts said. "I'm grateful for the Grimstad family always making me feel like one of them. Getting the truck running on a consistent basis will help us get around.''
Together for nine years, Grimstad and Dilts are hoping someday to tie the knot and find some solid footing for their family. "It sure would be nice," Dilts said. "For now, though, it's important to take care of Norman, but we would someday love to get married."
For now, there is the business at hand.
"The truck being reliable is really important,'' Dilts said. "We are so lucky to get this help. It adds so much to our Christmas."
HOW YOU CAN GIVE
Those wishing to help Santa Fund have several ways to do so:
- Send a check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office at that East Moline address during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.
DONATIONS SO FAR
As of Tuesday, the following donations had been received:
Balance forward: $11,649.65
Jim and Leslie Cox, $250
In loving memory of Deloris Norris, C. L. France, M.D., & Annette France, by Joanne France-Silas, $50
Be Happy, by Susan Foster, $10
In loving memory of Dad Ray and grandparents Glenn and Dena Parks, by Janet Parks, $25
Gary Linn, $50
In loving memory of grandparents Frank and Gladys Dumolien, by Janet Parks, $25
In loving memory of Julie Marie, by Pat and Char Verschoore, $100
Sarah Raber, $50
Because it's important to give back. Merry Christmas! by Tom Flores, $100
In memory of Jeff, by Sherri Morlok, $100
In memory of Frank and Randy, by The Nelson Family, $500
Marcia Templeman, $50
James Miller, $150
Mary Wenstrom Bowen, $10
In memory of Steve Brunstrom, Anonymous, $50
Vicki and William Coutant Jr., $300
Anonymous, $200
In memory of Dena and Theodore Teros, Anonymous, $500
Karen, Joel and Kris, $175
In memory of Roy Hamer, by Joan and kids, $50
In lieu of local Christmas cards, by Wayne and Karen Miles, $25
In memory of Ellen Miles, by Wayne, Karen and Kelly Miles, $50
In memory of my husband, Glenn Jump, and my daughter, Dawn Kennedy, by Sylvia Jump, $100
Judy DeGeeter, $100
Howard and Mary Sand, $30
In memory of grandchildren Timothy Jude, Ember Gabriel, Tristan Seraph, by James & Susan Wesselmann, $100
In memory of Art, Mildred, Tom, and Dan Greiner, by Katy Greiner, $400
In memory of Ellen and Pat Miles, by Philip, $300
In memory of George and Marge Strausse, by Marilyn Pritchard, $100
In loving memory of Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Feldman, and Dorothy Feldman, from Stephanie, Jacalyn, Russ, Rikki, James, Wade, Denise, Madison, Austyn, William, and Cohen, $50
In loving memory of Pauline & Kenneth Crompton from their children, Stephanie, Jacalyn (Russ), grandchildren — Rikki (James), Wade (Denise), and great grandchildren — Madison, Austyn, William, and Cohen, $50
Total: $15,699.65
