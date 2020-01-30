Warren Buffett's son to visit Quad-Cities United Way March 5

“Peter is dedicated to unlocking the potential of music and conversation to encourage more people to engage more deeply in lasting change,” Brian Gallagher, president/CEO of United Way Worldwide, has said, “especially on issues affecting girls and women, equity and justice.”

Rene Gellerman, CEO of the Q-C United Way, came across Buffett’s program last spring after researching United Way best practices.

“After the flood, I thought that would be cool, and he had the music element,” she said, noting two days after Gellerman e-mailed him, Buffett replied on how he impressed he was with the resilience of the community and United Way’s new “Amplify Quad Cities: The Soundtrack,” launched last summer.

United Way partnered with River Music Experience to get local songwriters to create six songs that reflect transformative stories of everyday people, whose lives were changed through the support of United Way. They were unveiled at The Rust Belt, East Moline, on Sept. 5, 2019.