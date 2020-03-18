Voters pushing aside fears to cast their ballots

Samantha Bleyaert strolled out of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church parish center late Tuesday afternoon and waved her right hand as if to swat something away.
"Nah, I'm not worried, I have water rising on Big Island, so this (COVID-19) is really the least of my worries,'' said Bleyaert, of Milan, who had just finished voting in the Rock island County primary election. "I understand all the worry, but I'm not concerned with that at this time. I've got water coming up on the island.''
As Bleyaert and other primary voters pushed COVID-19 fears to the side Tuesday precaution awaited a steady stream of primary voters.
At Rock Island's Immanuel Lutheran Church, each voting booth was sanitized following a single voter use, every Sharpie used to mark ballots was wiped down and hand sanitizer was available at a variety of stations.
"Numbers have been solid; it has been a steady stream throughout the day,'' Janine Moffitt, site manager at Immanuel Lutheran, said of voter turnout and the detailed sanitizing effort. "We have made it a priority to keep the facility as clean as possible.''
Moffitt said she was encouraged by numbers, including young voters but said an older population dominated voter turnout.
"The numbers are good and I think it's great people are using caution,'' said Moffitt, who spent several years working in the Rock Island County Recorder's office. "Everyone is truly doing their best to make sure this is a safe process.''
Rock Island's Bob and Sandy Buther cast their ballot Tuesday, but did so without taking chances.
"I wore a (surgical) glove on my the hand I used to vote,'' Bob Butcher, age 84, said. "I just want to make sure I had all my bases covered.''
Sandy Butcher said there is nothing wrong with playing it safe.
"You just never know,'' she said, referring to COVID-19. "We want to be safe, but we still want to make sure to vote, to have a say.''
In addition to precautionary measures taken at Immanuel Luthern, there were periodic wipedowns of all material used to cats ballots Tuesday at Rock Island's Martin Luther King Center and at St. Ambrose.
"Safety is first on the list today,'' election judge Ruth Ford said as she handed an "I voted'' sticker to a late-afternoon voter, politely asking for the return of the Sharpie used to mark his ballot. "A littler slower than I thought it would be (130 ballots cast by 4 p.m.), but everyone has been friendly and everyone understands the precautions being taken.''
Election judge Gwen Foulkes, said she recommends early voting for the November general election for two reasons.
"I believe it will bring a huge voter turnout,'' she said. "If there are any lingering fears, people should vote early and avoid large groups. Today has been steady and I'm glad to see people put apprehensions aside and cast their ballots.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com