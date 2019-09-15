{{featured_button_text}}
050119-mda-nws-flooding-jg-02.jpg

Flooding at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com

ROCK ISLAND — Volunteers are needed to help with a flood cleanup project Monday morning in a resident's basement.

According to Rebecca Ludin, flood recovery project coordinator with Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, three or four additional volunteers are needed to help with the cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Monday.

The volunteers will assist with removing small and large items that were damaged by water so that the homeowner can have her basement cleaned and a new water heater and furnace installed.

Anyone interested in helping should contact Ludin at Rebecca.ludin@habitatqc.org, and she will send more details, including the exact address.

To sign up to help with flood recovery projects in the future, go to United Way’s volunteer portal at https://unitedwayqc.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=448921.

