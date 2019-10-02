Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, to help in a tree-planting on the Mississippi riverfront between the Village of East Davenport and the Freight House in the downtown.
The event is sponsored by River Action Inc. and the city of Davenport. Participants should meet at the parking lot left of the Lindsay Park Yacht Club, located off Mound Street and the Mississippi river.
Volunteers will plant an array of 25 trees to provide environmental benefits and shade; all equipment will be provided.
To register, go to riveraction.org/volunteer. For more information, call 563-322-2969