GENESEO — Virginia Humbert recently was honored for contributing more than 9,000 volunteer hours to the Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary, and even though she will celebrate her 98th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Humbert has no plans to retire from volunteering.
Citing the Scripture Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Humbert said, “I think I have proved that to myself, and I know God lives with me every day. When you are this old, you really think about that, and I can see how God works in my life.”
She is known to many as “Gramma” because of the many years she operated the eatery Gramma’s House in her home on North Aldrich Street in Geneseo, where friends met for lunch. The establishment was open from 1985 until 1996.
Just a few months after closing Gramma’s House, Humbert was contacted by Betsy Wyffels, former volunteer coordinator at the Hammond-Henry Hospital gift shop, who was looking for someone to take her place. “There wasn’t anyone to do it, and I said I would try,” Humbert said.
“It was a lot of work and included buying, checking in orders, pricing and arranging,” she said. “When I took over the gift shop, there were maybe 12 items left to sell in the gift shop. It was nearly empty.”
Humbert recalled when she and the late Barb Tanis made a trip to the former Moline Public Hospital.
“They had purchased items for both the old hospital and the new hospital, and since the old hospital was going to close, Barb and I had permission to go there and pick out what we wanted for the gift shop in Geneseo,” she said. “Their basement was full of things because they had bought for two hospital gift shops.”
“We bought a lot of Christmas things because it was getting close to the holidays, and we bought as much as we could push in the car, and I even held some things on my lap.”
Humbert smiled and said, “It turned out to be a pretty good December in sales for the gift shop that year.”
That phone call came at just the right time in Humbert’s life, she said. “I hated to go right into something new after Gramma’s House closed, but Betsy was desperate, and I can’t stand just sitting around, so it was a good thing I became a volunteer and ran the gift shop.”
After 11 years as manager of the hospital gift shop, Humbert retired from that responsibility and continued as a hospital volunteer by helping at the information desk and in other areas.
“I continued to volunteer as many hours as I could,” she said. “When someone wasn’t able to do their schedule, they would contact me, and it was just easier to go myself rather than try to get someone else.”
She encourages others to become hospital volunteers. “There are so many things to do to help others, and you meet so many nice people, and they have nice events to go to," she said. "Volunteering gets to be in your blood.”
Humbert recently made a trip to visit residents in long-term care at Hammond-Henry. “I had my daughter Karen take me in my wheelchair, and I know I get as much out of those visits as the residents do,” she said.
She also serves on the auxiliary telephone committee and contacts other volunteers when necessary.
“I am a people person, and I like everything I am able to do,” she said. “I enjoyed being at the information desk and liked to see people coming and going. and when I call someone on the phone, I enjoy talking to them."
In addition to racking up more than 9,000 volunteer hours, Humbert also is credited for writing a cookbook, which she titled “Gramma’s Secrets.” The cookbook featured some of the popular items from the menu at Gramma’s House, including her famous hot roast beef sandwiches and tasty tortoise pie.
"The secret is in the crust," she said.
She said, “The cookbooks went all over the world and after closing Gramma’s House, I sold 2,800 copies of 'Gramma’s Secrets.' "
Humbert and her late husband, Pete Humbert, had six children, Mary Anne Peterson and Karen Humbert, Geneseo; Becky Layman, Colona; and Trudy O’Neill, Moline. A son, Gary, and daughter, Nancy, are deceased.
“I have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all come to visit me,” she said. “I am never alone.”