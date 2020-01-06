Volunteer, 95, remembers night of horror at Davenport hospital fire 70 years ago

"It is the way we housed people back then," he said. "These were troubled people, I'm sure. But they were put in that old building and locked away with no way to get out.

"And there was, really, no way for us to get to most of them."

The official report from the investigation made it clear the building's design made rescue difficult. It said " ... practically all windows were securely barred on the outside or protected by heavy wire grilles. The bars consisted of steel rods spaced 4 inches apart on three flat horizontal bars which, in turn, were attached at each end to the wood window frames by large screws.

"With but one exception, it was necessary to chop the wood framing away at all three points on one side of the frame before the bars could be pried away."

It is not clear how many people were rescued from the flames. Forty-one were officially declared dead, 40 of them patients. The 41st was Anna Neal, a nurse. Sixteen victims are buried in Sacred Heart Cemetery on the grounds where the hospital stood.

It was the deadliest hospital fire in Quad-City and Iowa history. In fact, it remains the third-deadliest hospital fire ever in the United States.

Porter knows those facts are backed by real horror.