Visitation and celebration set for deceased Riverdale firefighter

Details for the visitation and celebration of life for Analiese Chapman have been set by the city of Riverdale.
Visitation for the firefighter, who died of cystic fibrosis February 2, will begin at 3 p.m. today at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Fire departments and other emergency service providers are asked to stage their vehicles at 6:15 p.m. at the Convention Center, and are invited to participate in a "Sea of Blue" starting at 7 p.m. That will continue until all personnel have had an opportunity to express their condolences.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Waterfront Convention Center. Riverdale Fire Department chaplain Dennis Glew will speak at the ceremony. A luncheon is planned following the service at the City of LeClaire Fire Station, 201 North 15th St., LeClaire.
In addition to the services, the City of Riverdale will honor Chapman by lowering the flag of the Fire Department to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
"The city will continue to fly the department flag throughout the month of February in honor of the men and women of the Riverdale Fire Department who set a great example for all residents with their love and compassion for their 20 year-old colleague," a post on the City of Riverdale's website reads. "A mayoral proclamation will be presented and read into the record at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting to commemorate the events of the past week."
Chapman's body was brought home earlier this week by a procession of first responders from Iowa City, where she had been undergoing treatment.