For decades, the old footlocker was used to store hunting gear.
When Jon Nutzman, 77, came home from Vietnam in 1966, his footlocker was full of memorabilia from the war.
"I shipped a lot of crap home," he said. "That thing was packed."
But he rarely gave it a thought, except when he took it on hunting trips to store some gear.
Then one day at the end of August — 53 years after leaving Vietnam — Nutzman spotted something in the bottom of the footlocker he never had noticed before.
"I thought, 'What's shining in the corner there?'" the Andalusia man said. "At first I thought I'd finally found my dog tags. Then I saw the word 'Jewish.' I'm not Jewish."
The name on the tags was Harold Brown. At first, it didn't ring a bell.
Finding Harold Brown
Nutzman already knew Ken Moffett, also a Vietnam veteran and legislative aid to Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson. The senator is Nutzman's son-in-law, and Moffett had helped the family cut red tape several years ago to get Nutzman the Purple Heart he earned but never received.
This time, he needed Moffett to help find the owner of the dog tags. Nutzman figured he would never find Brown, because his surname is so common.
"I put on my Sherlock Holmes hat," Moffett said. "I love a challenge."
Both men made calls to synagogues, asking what kind of records are maintained. But it was Moffett's email to the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis that yielded the first fruit.
"I was working with a woman named Rita Cann, and she was able to get a hit," Moffett said. "She found a retired deputy sheriff in Palm Beach, Florida."
He called the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and scored again. Even though the department was preparing for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian, they stepped up, too.
A media-relations office worker took the initiative to track down a co-worker she knew to be familiar with retirees. She then found records related to Brown and agreed to contact him and pass Moffett's number along.
"Next thing I know, Harold Brown calls me, and the first thing he said was, 'How in the world did you guys find me?'" Moffett said.
From his Florida home this week, Brown said he probably would have thought the call was bogus if it hadn't come from the sheriff's office.
Odd coincidence
At first, Nutzman didn't recognize Brown's name.
"I had the feeling I should know him," Nutzman said. "Then he started sending pictures, and I sure did know him. I knew him as Brownie."
And Brownie had the same experience, saying, "I remembered the name, but I didn't remember the face until I saw pictures."
Nicknames are customary in the military, and Brownie knew Nutzman as Nutz when the pair served in the Air Patrol (like military police) in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.
But neither man had thought of the other in years. They lived in the same "hooch" (barracks) while stationed in Bien Hoa, but they hadn't socialized much.
"Let me tell you something that's weird, though," Brown said in a phone call Thursday. "About a month before I got the call, I was wondering what happened to my dog tags. It bothered me that I had no idea. I'd moved, downsized, and I'd gone through pretty much everything.
"I just couldn't remember what I'd done with them. I never slept with them on when we were over there, because they were kind of uncomfortable. I figured I must've hung them on my bunk."
The best the men can figure, the blast that shook their hooch and earned Nutzman that Purple Heart may have had something to do with the dog tags ending up in his foot locker.
Lucky to survive
One evening in 1965, the hooch where Brownie and Nutz were assigned took on enemy fire.
Nutzman had just taken off his boots and set them next to his footlocker. When he heard the sound of incoming mortar and someone yelled, "Cut the lights," he hustled to his feet, went to the wall near his bunk and cut the power.
If he hadn't done so, he said, he would not have made it home from Vietnam. Shrapnel, glass and wood splinters were embedded in his back, legs and arms. The collection of mementos he brought home from the war includes pieces of his blown-up bunk and the jungle boots he'd taken off the night of the attack.
When the mortar hit, Brown was thrown out of his bunk. He was able to get safely to the bunker behind the hooch.
"I have no explanation for his dog tags ending up in my footlocker," Nutzman said. "Explosions create a vacuum, though, and I have to wonder if that's what happened. They got in there somehow."
Tags are in the mail
In addition to sending Brown his dog tags, Nutzman intends to add some of his keepsakes and photos to the package.
"I didn't think we'd find him, honestly," Nutzman said. "Eventually, I'd like to meet with him. During that time in the war, you tried not to make many friends.
"This isn't about me, though. It's about this guy — Moffett — and his ability to find people after all these years. All I did was find the dog tags."
Moffett said those in the military today are more fortunate than older veterans, because the internet keeps them connected, and their records are managed electronically.
"Coming to somebody like me is the last stop for a lot of these guys," Moffett said. "We're their last hope."
For the reconnected veterans, the dog-tag mystery has brought back memories.
"The whole thing is amazing — that he found the dog tags, for one," Brown said. "But to then look me up and find me. I'm not sure what I'll do with the tags, but I'll probably hang them with the picture I had taken in my dress blues many years ago. I have no family left to give things to.
"Talking to Nutzman, the memories started coming back. I hadn't thought about Vietnam in many years."
Moffett said he feels lucky to have been involved.
"For me, it's one of those things where I'm reminded this is why we do what we do," he said. "I talked to Jon's wife, Jeri, when he was talking to Harold Brown on the phone. You could see her smiling right through the phone.
"She said they were having a lovely conversation."