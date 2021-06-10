Video showcases downtown Quad-Cities & regional collaboration

A new regional video project is shining the spotlight on the downtown Quad-Cities and all they offer residents and visitors.

The fast-paced short video promotes the vibrancy, fun and uniqueness of all the downtowns with scenes from signature events and festivals, venues and businesses.

You can view the video at: https://youtu.be/ojBA-4sDgcg

The video features seven cities, which were coordinated by Downtown Bettendorf Organization, Downtown Davenport Partnership, East Moline Main Street, City of LeClaire, Moline Centre, Development Association of Rock Island, Silvis Main Street. The combined effort also was a collaboration with Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad-Cities.

“This video is the result of forward-thinking cooperation,” said Kyle Carter, the Chamber’s Vice President of Placemaking. “It helps to share the flavor and individuality each downtown has to offer.”

The video was produced by the Quad-Cities Chamber and dphilms.

Quad-City Times​

