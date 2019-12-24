You are the owner of this article.
VIDEO: Experience the new Iowa bound I-74 traffic pattern over Mississippi
VIDEO: Experience the new Iowa bound I-74 traffic pattern over Mississippi

New westbound traffic pattern

The new westbound traffic pattern from Moline to Bettendorf via the I-74 bridge allows commuters to avoid train delays.

 Todd Mizener

Nervous about navigating the new traffic pattern westbound on the Interstate 74 Bridge from Moline to Bettendorf? No worries, we have you covered - take the trip virtually via our video. It shows you exactly what to do when you make the crossing.

